Crews called to large fire at Ross Township auto shop

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to a large fire at an auto shop in Ross Township on Wednesday.

snapshot-2024-10-16t200613-322.jpg
Crews were called to Tao's Auto Service on Babcock Boulevard for a fire on Oct. 16, 2024.  Credit: KDKA

First responders were called to the fire at Tao's Auto Service on Babcock Boulevard around 6 p.m for the fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the building, and firefighters had to get on the roof to get control of the flames. 

Three firefighters were taken to local hospitals. Two suffered burns while the third injured an ankle. It was not immediately known if there were other injuries. 

Multiple fire companies and other agencies responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

snapshot-2024-10-16t200711-832.jpg
Crews were called to Tao's Auto Service on Babcock Boulevard for a fire on Oct. 16, 2024.  Credit: KDKA
Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

