75-year-old man dies after 50-foot fall while rock climbing in West Virginia

A 75-year-old man died after apparently falling 50 feet while rock climbing at Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

The man was climbing a rock feature about 1/2 mile north of U.S. Route 220 near Upper Tract in the forest's Smoke Hole Canyon on Sunday around 3 p.m., according to Pendleton County 911's Facebook page. Pendleton County 911 said after receiving a call about a climber falling, first responders — including West Virginia State Police — found the man dead due to suspected injuries from the 50-foot fall.

The victim was not identified. However, officials did say he was from Virginia. No other information was released on Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and climbing partners," Pendleton County 911's Facebook post said.

Sunday's deadly fall was the second in about two months in the Monongahela National Forest. In early July, 76-year-old Mike Robinson of Virginia apparently fell to his death while attempting to climb Seneca Rocks.

Robinson was well known in the outdoor community. He was a member of the Washington Canoe Club and helped with Scouting America. The American Canoe Association said the 76-year-old man "embodied the spirit of outdoor adventure."