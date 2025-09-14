Boy and woman stabbed in Robinson Township by man who later died in car crash, police say

A boy and a woman were stabbed in Robinson Township on Sunday by a man who later died in a crash, police said.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers got a call about a stabbing on K Row around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

When they got there, police said first responders found a juvenile male suffering from multiple stab wounds and a woman who had multiple lacerations. Police said the boy, whose age wasn't released, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, and the woman was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

County police said their preliminary investigation shows that a man who knew the victims entered the home and stabbed them. He then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which police said he crashed along I-576 in South Fayette Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't release the man's name.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.