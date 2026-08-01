Robbery attempt turns into shooting in McKeesport, county police say

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in McKeesport that left a man hospitalized.

According to the county police, just before 1 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Jenny Lind Street after reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

An early investigation found that the man was shot while trying to rob another person.

It has not been said if the shooter was the person the victim was attempting to rob.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.