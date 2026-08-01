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Robbery attempt turns into shooting in McKeesport, county police say

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in McKeesport that left a man hospitalized. 

According to the county police, just before 1 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Jenny Lind Street after reports of shots fired. 

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. 

An early investigation found that the man was shot while trying to rob another person. 

It has not been said if the shooter was the person the victim was attempting to rob. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. 

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