What roads will close in Downtown Pittsburgh for the Veterans Day parade

The Veterans Day parade will roll through Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, leading to road closures.

Organizers say Pittsburgh's Veterans Day parade, which began in 1919, is one of the largest and longest-running in the country. The parade will feature veterans groups, military units and other organizations coming together to honor those who have served.

When is the Veterans Day Parade?

The parade is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. It's always the Saturday before Veterans Day.

What roads will be closed?

The parade will march down Grant Street and onto the Boulevard of the Allies, ending at the intersection with Stanwix.

At 8:30 a.m., the city says Liberty Avenue will close between 11th Street and 26th Street for parade staging. An hour later, Grant Street, the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street will close.

The roads will reopen on a rolling basis, the city says.

Bus routes will be detoured

Several bus routes will be detoured because of the road closures Downtown, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says. The detours will begin around 7 a.m. and last through about 1:30 p.m. More information can be found on PRT's website.

Why is the parade route different this year?

Parade organizers say the Boulevard of the Allies was named in the early 1920s to honor the Allies in World War I. Organizers say the road serves as a tribute to the soldiers and nations allied with the United States, serving as a commemoration embedded in Downtown Pittsburgh.