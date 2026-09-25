Maps show road closures for Great Race in Pittsburgh

More than 10,000 people are expected to run the Great Race through Pittsburgh, closing several roads this weekend.

The 5K and 10K are scheduled for Sunday morning, with family-friendly races held on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about getting around Pittsburgh on race day.

Road closures

Race morning road closures on Sunday will begin Downtown near Stanwix Street at 5:30 a.m. Roads along the course will close at 6:30 a.m. and remain closed until 11 a.m., though some will open earlier as runners make their way through the city. A map of closure times can be found below and online.

Great Race course map 2026 Page of

The course starts in Frick Park in Squirrel Hill and goes through several East End neighborhoods before ending in Downtown Pittsburgh near Point State Park.

The Junior Great Race 1-Mile Family Fun Run on Saturday will close some roads Downtown from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A map of those closures can also be found below and online.

Jr. Great Race map 2026 Page of

No parking zones

No parking signs will be posted in advance on all streets affected by road closures, the city says. It's recommended that people parked in those zones park outside the closure areas.

Vehicles still parked during restricted times may be removed for runners' safety.

Bus detours

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will detour dozens of bus routes because of the race.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the agency says 18 bus routes will be detoured for about three hours before returning to regular routing through the end of the day.

On Sunday, 41 bus routes will detour until around 1 p.m., mostly impacting the Squirrel Hill, Oakland and Downtown areas, PRT says.

There will be a special 5K bus route operating between Gateway Station and Bigelow Boulevard beginning at 6 a.m. The 10K bus service will begin at 7 a.m. and will run between Gateway Station and Forbes Avenue at Beechwood Boulevard. Those routes are available to both runners and usual commuters.