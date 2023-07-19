Rivers Casino bartender charged with stealing nearly $4,500 from register

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bartender at Rivers Casino is accused of stealing nearly $4,500 from his cash register drawer.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation started after managers told police Owen Kiggans' drawer had been over for the past few weeks. During surveillance, police said Kiggans was seen taking three $100 bills and slipping them into his pocket.

When interviewing Kiggans, the criminal complaint said he first denied but eventually admitted to stealing the $300 in cash, saying he had a gambling problem.

A review of surveillance footage showed Kiggans stole $4,450 over a 24-day period, police said. The criminal complaint said he admitted to the thefts and said he had probably stolen $10,000 since December of 2022.

Kiggans is charged with theft by unlawful taking.