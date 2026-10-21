Ringgold Elementary School South teacher caught with marijuana vape pen at school, police say

A Ringgold Elementary School South teacher is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly bringing a marijuana vape pen to school.

Investigators said 58-year-old Tami White had a marijuana vape on her on school grounds on Oct. 14. According to the criminal complaint, the assistant superintendent found White with the device. When he turned it over to the district police department, investigators pulled it apart, and it allegedly smelled of marijuana.

The vape was then tested, and it came back positive for marijuana, which is not permitted on school grounds, according to the criminal complaint. White's current employment status is unclear.

In a statement, Ringgold School District Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said, in part, that it is aware of the allegations and does "not permit or condone the alleged conduct reported with regard to any employee."

"The District takes these matters very seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and appropriate environment for all students and staff," Skrinjorich added.

Ryan Painter said his 10-year-old sister is a student at Ringgold Elementary School South

"What if she dropped it and my sister picked it up?" Painter told KDKA-TV on Wednesday. "She shouldn't of brought that. Honestly, in my opinion, personally, zero tolerance."

Makena Gregory lives in the area and understands the outrage from some in the community.

"I can understand why people are angry about it," Gregory said. "I guess because it is in a school building with children. But at the end of the day, she is an adult. I'm a weed smoker. I just don't think it's that big of a deal."