Rain and clouds to hinder "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse viewing in Pittsburgh

Forecast: Viewing the '"ring of fire" solar eclipse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A rare, annular eclipse will occur over the skies of the western United States this weekend.

An annular eclipse is more widely known as a "Ring Of Fire" eclipse because the moon is far enough away from Earth, that it does not block out the full disk of the Sun. This allows the sun's light to show around the moon, giving the appearance of a fiery ring.

If the clouds were going to be cooperative, the Pittsburgh area would see about 30% of the sun's disk being blocked by the moon.

That would begin at 11:53 a.m., with the maximum eclipse happening at 1:11 p.m. The eclipse would end, locally, at 2:23 p.m. However, from the current forecast, it looks like clouds and rain are going to put a damper on our chances to see it.

If you are reading this article outside of the Pittsburgh area, it is important to note that viewing an eclipse without approved solar glasses is extremely dangerous for your eyes.

With this annular solar eclipse likely being a "bust" locally, let's look to the next one.

A total solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024. The path of totality, or where you will be able to observe the total solar eclipse, will pass through the Erie area.

In Pittsburgh, we won't be able to see the total eclipse, but it will be pretty close.

That eclipse begins at 2:02 p.m., with the maximum eclipse at 3:18 p.m. It will end at 4:30 p.m.

Let's hope the April skies will be more cooperative.