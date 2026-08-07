"Riding Into the Future" wraps up first summer program as children learn to love horses

A summer program to allow city children the chance to learn horseback riding was launched by one of the City of Pittsburgh's mounted units in June.

The program is called "Riding Into the Future," and it's a partnership with 4-H and Sunnibel Stables in Washington County. It gives 20 inner-city children the chance to saddle up. As the summertime program starts to end, the students and organizers are reflecting on their time.

"Riding horses is kind of fun," said Gavin Phillips.

"Kids that feared even just getting on the horse, they've broken that," said Detective Dorothea Leftwich.

"My favorite part is really getting to watch other people learn about the horses and overall experience riding and being in nature," said Bryanna Smith.

It's been two months since 20 city kids were introduced to the country, taking the reins on a brand-new learning experience. From learning how to take care of the horses to riding them, learning about rabbits and ducks and all things agriculture, it's been an experience many are getting to experience young and for the first time.

"I'm grateful to be a vessel. It's about these kids, and they can look back and always have these memories created, and our childhood experience is what shapes us," said Detective Leftwich. "Living through them is the joy I'm finding in this because they helped me and my growth as a mounted officer as well."

As things start to wind down, the children are now reflecting on what has been one unique summer break.

"My favorite part is just coming to see the horses," said Airabella Derkas.

"I like the riding, learning different facts about the horses, and I really like when we go outside and do awesome stuff," said Kingston Taylor.

"To treat horses, they can't talk, so you have to use certain words and stuff they know and respect them," said Delia Hart.

Leftwich says there's every plan to bring the program back for even more kids to participate. She hopes people will check out their new website and consider donating to make the free program possible as they continue to grow.