Restoration project underway on World War II tank memorial in Monessen City Park

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A project aimed at restoring a tank from World War II in Monessen is underway.

Earlier this year, a group of veterans were leading an effort to restore the tank that has sat in Monessen City Park for more than 60 years.

Ron Chromulak said the goal was to try and have the tank restored in time for Veterans Day in November and that is now in the works.

Photos shared with KDKA show crews spraying down the tank and getting the restoration project underway.

Chromulak says that the project is expected to take 10 to 14 days to complete.