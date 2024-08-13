Watch CBS News
Restoration project underway on World War II tank memorial in Monessen City Park

By Mike Darnay

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A project aimed at restoring a tank from World War II in Monessen is underway. 

Earlier this year, a group of veterans were leading an effort to restore the tank that has sat in Monessen City Park for more than 60 years. 

Ron Chromulak said the goal was to try and have the tank restored in time for Veterans Day in November and that is now in the works. 

kdka-monessen-tank-restoration-underway.jpg
A project aimed at restoring a World War II Sherman tank in Monessen is underway.  Ron Chromulak

Photos shared with KDKA show crews spraying down the tank and getting the restoration project underway.

Chromulak says that the project is expected to take 10 to 14 days to complete. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

