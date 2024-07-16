Pittsburgh-area Republican delegates like choice of JD Vance for vice president

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump's choice of a young senator from Ohio to be his running mate was not a surprise to Republican convention delegates from the Pittsburgh area.

While some had other preferences, they all agreed that Trump's choice of JD Vance will help the ticket in this region.

At age 39, Vance would be the youngest vice president since 1861. And with only 18 months in public office, Vance — like Trump when he first ran — makes no claim to a government resume.

Local delegates like Vance's relative youth.

"It was a great choice," said Mike McMullen, a 17th District Republican delegate. "I think it's a well-balanced ticket. JD Vance is a new generation of leadership. He just got elected in 2022. He's the junior senator in Ohio. I think that complements President Trump's age."

"Comes from a poor family, working class," said Abby Kail, a 17th District Republican delegate. "He's going to bring it back and be the future of the party and what this is going to look like going forward."

"I was just thinking about the beautiful contrast between Donald Trump, he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and JD Vance, a rags-to-riches story," said Sue Means, a 12th District Republican delegate."

"I was kind of surprised," said Dave Majernik, a 12th District Republican delegate. "I thought maybe he would have picked a woman or a person of color, which knowing Trump would have been fine, but I think this is just as good a choice."

Most local Republican delegates think Vance helps Trump in Western Pennsylvania, as geography matters to some voters.

"He's from Ohio, right?" Means said. "He's from Ohio. Pennsylvania, Ohio, we're neighbors. We're good, friendly neighbors. We should like each other. We will."

As a young family man, some delegates think Vance has special appeal to the suburban voter.

"I think he can really play well to the suburbs of Allegheny County and even to the suburbs of Southeastern Pennsylvania," McMullen said. "Those votes are very critical in Pennsylvania."

After Butler, the top question for voters must be: Is Vance ready to be president if something happens to Trump?

"That was my concern," said Rick Saccone, a 12th District Republican delegate. "He's a great man, get a little bit more experience in the Senate. He's doing great things. But he has to be able to step in and be president. Do we want him to be our president to follow President Trump? So, I was concerned about that. But again, it is what it is, and he's going to do great."

Kail said she has "no question in mind" that Vance is ready to be president of the United States.