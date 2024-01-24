Report: Pittsburgh Steelers working to finalize new contract for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly working on finalizing a new contract for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the organization is working on a two-year deal for Austin, who has been with the team since 2019. Gerry Dulac from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Tuesday that Austin's two-year contract expired after the season.

Austin was at the helm of one of the better defenses in the NFL in 2023. The unit was sixth in the league in fewest points allowed last season, surrendering 19.1 ppg. The defense also generated 27 turnovers, the 11th-best mark in the league.

Austin, who has been coaching in the NFL for 20 years, has been the team's defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He previously served as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant/secondary coach.

Before coming to the Steelers, Austin was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and then the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017.

Austin is a Western Pennsylvania native, having attended Sharon High School in Mercer County and the University of Pittsburgh.

While it seems there will not be much turnover in the Steelers' defensive coaching room, the offensive side of the ball is looking for a new offensive coordinator. So far, the team has officially interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for the position. The team also reportedly requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant Zac Robinson.