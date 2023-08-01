Report: Pittsburgh Pirates trade Rodolfo Castro to Philadelphia Phillies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates were busy on trade deadline day.
The team traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for pitcher Bailey Falter, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey reported Tuesday.
Castro has a slash line of .228/.317/.355 in 197 at-bats for the Pirates. The infielder has six home runs and 22 RBIs.
Falter has a 5.13 ERA over 40 1/3 innings for the Phillies in eight games, including seven starts.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Pirates reportedly made two other trades.
