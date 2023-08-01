Report: Pittsburgh Pirates trade Rodolfo Castro to Philadelphia Phillies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates were busy on trade deadline day.

The team traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for pitcher Bailey Falter, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey reported Tuesday.

Sources confirm: Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for LHP Bailey Falter.



Believe @jaysonst had this one first.



Falter, 26, is 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA in 8 games (7 starts) with PHI this season, walking 8 and striking out 28 in 40.1 IP. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 1, 2023

Castro has a slash line of .228/.317/.355 in 197 at-bats for the Pirates. The infielder has six home runs and 22 RBIs.

Falter has a 5.13 ERA over 40 1/3 innings for the Phillies in eight games, including seven starts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pirates reportedly made two other trades.