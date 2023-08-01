Pittsburgh Pirates trade catcher Austin Hedges to Texas Rangers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers, the team announced Tuesday.
The defense-first catcher is headed to Texas in exchange for 2023-24 bonus pool money. In 65 games for the Pirates, Hedges has a .237 batting average, 29 hits and 14 RBIs.
The move clears room for Endy Rodriguez to become the mainstay behind the plate for Pittsburgh, which traded Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The team also traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.