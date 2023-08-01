Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pirates trade catcher Austin Hedges to Texas Rangers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers, the team announced Tuesday.

The defense-first catcher is headed to Texas in exchange for 2023-24 bonus pool money. In 65 games for the Pirates, Hedges has a .237 batting average, 29 hits and 14 RBIs.

The move clears room for Endy Rodriguez to become the mainstay behind the plate for Pittsburgh, which traded Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The team also traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies.

