Pittsburgh Pirates trade catcher Austin Hedges to Texas Rangers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers, the team announced Tuesday.

We have traded C Austin Hedges to the Rangers in exchange for international cap space.



In exchange, we will receive additional capacity in our 2023-2024 International Signing Bonus Pool. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2023

The defense-first catcher is headed to Texas in exchange for 2023-24 bonus pool money. In 65 games for the Pirates, Hedges has a .237 batting average, 29 hits and 14 RBIs.

The move clears room for Endy Rodriguez to become the mainstay behind the plate for Pittsburgh, which traded Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The team also traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies.