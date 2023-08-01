Pittsburgh Pirates trade Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to San Diego Padres
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded starting pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres.
The trade was made official Tuesday by the team. The Pirates received left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf, outfielder Estuaro Suero and first baseman Alfonso Rivas.
The 43-year-old pitcher has a 7-10 record in the 2023 season, along with 104 strikeouts and a 4.76 ERA. In Choi's first season in the black and gold, he has six home runs, 11 RBIs and a .205 batting average.
The Pirates made two other trades Tuesday. Click here for more.
