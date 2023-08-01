Pittsburgh Pirates trade Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to San Diego Padres

Heather catches up former Pittsburgh Pirates 2B Neil Walker

Heather catches up former Pittsburgh Pirates 2B Neil Walker

Heather catches up former Pittsburgh Pirates 2B Neil Walker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded starting pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres.

The trade was made official Tuesday by the team. The Pirates received left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf, outfielder Estuaro Suero and first baseman Alfonso Rivas.

We have acquired LHP Jackson Wolf, OF Estuaro Suero, and 1B Alfonso Rivas from San Diego in exchange for LHP Rich Hill and 1B Ji Man Choi. pic.twitter.com/DMJlii8mVl — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2023

The 43-year-old pitcher has a 7-10 record in the 2023 season, along with 104 strikeouts and a 4.76 ERA. In Choi's first season in the black and gold, he has six home runs, 11 RBIs and a .205 batting average.

The Pirates made two other trades Tuesday. Click here for more.