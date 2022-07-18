Watch CBS News
Remembering officer Calvin Hall three years after his death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday marks three years since Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall was killed.

The 36-year-old officer was off duty and trying to break up an argument at a party in Homewood on July 17, 2019, when he was shot.

Hall died three days later.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police put out a statement on Twitter, saying, "Pittsburgh police continue to pray for Calvin Hall's family and hold his memory in their hearts, as he guides them in their daily service to the City of Pittsburgh. Lest we forget."

