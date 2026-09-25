Remake Learning celebrates start of 20th year in Pittsburgh

Remake Learning celebrated the start of its 20th year inside and outside the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side.

Dozens of organizations showcased the ways they're remaking learning with hands-on activities for kids, families and educators. The idea for Remake Learning started at the Grable Foundation to bring together the many places kids learn like museums, parks, libraries and schools.

"There's a growing interest in this idea of ecosystems, looking at all of the many places that young people live, work and play," said Tyler Samstag, the executive director of Remake Learning. "And Pittsburgh is really one of the originators of this idea of a learning ecosystem, so folks from all over the world have their eyes on Pittsburgh to look at how they could replicate this model. We have partners here today from Uruguay, from Kenya, that are here to experience Remake Learning."

Remake Learning provides grant money for organizations that are making learning more exciting and hands-on for kids. At its annual assembly, they announced funding for a new initiative called "Let's Play Pittsburgh" to create playful installations as part of public infrastructure, like at a bus stop.

You can learn more about the many projects happening as a result of Remake Learning grants on its website and on kidsburgh.org.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.