Human remains found in Fayette County after tip on missing person

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Human remains were found in Fayette County on Tuesday. 

In a news release posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pennsylvania State Police said the remains were found by law enforcement after "receiving information on a missing person." The remains were found in the area of Washington Avenue and Hogsett Lane in North Union Township. 

The news release said the scene was secured and an investigation is underway. 

"The forensic anthropologist is enroute to assist with the examination of the human skeletal remains," state police said in the news release. 

No other information was released. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 5:27 PM EDT

