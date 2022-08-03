Registration for 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon begins today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Runners, get those shoes laced up, get yourselves stretched out, and let the anticipation build!

Registration for the 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon is now open.

The 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon is scheduled for May 6-7.

They're celebrating the 15th annual event with special one-day pricing.

There will be pop-up events throughout the city for those wanting to sign up today and you can always sign up online.

Sign-ups, more information, and training tips can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon website at this link.