Report: Pittsburgh in top 10 Midwest, Southern cities with highest rent increases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report from Redfin found that rent in October increased 7.8 percent year over year.

Redfin's report found that the increase is the smallest annual increase since August 2021.

Locally, Pittsburgh landed at No. 9 on the list of cities with the highest increases in the Midwest and South, according to Redfin.

The current median rent in Pittsburgh is $1,877, a 12.8 percent increase year over year.