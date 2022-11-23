Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Pittsburgh in top 10 Midwest, Southern cities with highest rent increases

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Rent keeps increasing in Pittsburgh
Report: Rent keeps increasing in Pittsburgh 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report from Redfin found that rent in October increased 7.8 percent year over year.

Redfin's report found that the increase is the smallest annual increase since August 2021. 

Locally, Pittsburgh landed at No. 9 on the list of cities with the highest increases in the Midwest and South, according to Redfin. 

The current median rent in Pittsburgh is $1,877, a 12.8 percent increase year over year.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.