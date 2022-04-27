Pittsburgh Weather: Record-low temperatures possible Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cold air has settled in and if you're wondering if this is 'normal' for this time of the year?

Today: Cold temperatures settle in with mostly cloudy skies.

Alert: There is a freeze warning for Thursday morning. Record-setting temperatures are forecast to occur.

Aware: Light snow showers are expected today for places north of I-80 due to lake effect snow.

It is not.

Don't get me wrong we do normally expect to see a cool down during this time of the year, but I am forecasting morning lows to fall to the 20s on Thursday morning in Pittsburgh. That is rare for this time of the year and I expect we will set a new record for the low on Thursday.

Right now the record low for Thursday is 29° set in 1934. I am forecasting a low of 27°.

There is a frost advisory in place for this morning. There is now a freeze warning in place for Thursday morning.

The cold weather will stick around through Friday before lifting this weekend.

The cold doesn't appear to be in any rush to move out with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. There is a solid chance for afternoon showers on Sunday too.

Morning lows will dip to the mid to low 30s on Friday and Saturday before being in the mid-40s on Sunday. The weekend temperatures will be about what you'd expect for this time of the year.

7 Day Forecast, April 27, 2022

