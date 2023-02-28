Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Diner Week on PTL was a success once again thanks to our PTL viewers! We took your suggestions and hit up several diners throughout Western PA. We can't wait to visit even more next time. Until then, we hope you can visit some of these locally owned restaurants and do your own diner tour.

Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen

Bethel Park, Allegheny Co.

2840 South Park Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Deer Creek Diner

Russelton, Allegheny Co.

3 Creighton Russellton Rd, Russellton, PA 15076

O'Leary's

South Side, Allegheny Co.

1412 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Chace's at Gabriella's

South Side, Allegheny Co.

301 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Dolly's Diner

North Apollo, Armstrong Co.

2126 River Rd, North Apollo, PA 15673

Donna's Diner

Sharon, Mercer Co.

10 W State St, Sharon, PA 16146

Jimmy's Strip District Grille

Mars, Butler Co.

220 Mars Valencia Rd, Mars, PA 16046

Billie Ann's Diner

Cecil-Bishop, Washington Co.

3131 Millers Run Rd, Cecil-Bishop, PA 15321

Honorable Mentions:

Yianni's Family Restaurant

Aliquippa, Beaver Co.

2203 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001

David's Diner

Springdale, Allegheny Co.

2800 Freeport Road, Springdale, PA 15144

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Sharpsville, Mercer Co.

45 S. Walnut St. Sharpsville, PA 16150