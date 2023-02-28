Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Diner Week on PTL was a success once again thanks to our PTL viewers! We took your suggestions and hit up several diners throughout Western PA. We can't wait to visit even more next time. Until then, we hope you can visit some of these locally owned restaurants and do your own diner tour.
Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen
Bethel Park, Allegheny Co.
2840 South Park Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Deer Creek Diner
Russelton, Allegheny Co.
3 Creighton Russellton Rd, Russellton, PA 15076
O'Leary's
South Side, Allegheny Co.
1412 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Chace's at Gabriella's
South Side, Allegheny Co.
301 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Dolly's Diner
North Apollo, Armstrong Co.
2126 River Rd, North Apollo, PA 15673
Donna's Diner
Sharon, Mercer Co.
10 W State St, Sharon, PA 16146
Jimmy's Strip District Grille
Mars, Butler Co.
220 Mars Valencia Rd, Mars, PA 16046
Billie Ann's Diner
Cecil-Bishop, Washington Co.
3131 Millers Run Rd, Cecil-Bishop, PA 15321
Honorable Mentions:
Yianni's Family Restaurant
Aliquippa, Beaver Co.
2203 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001
David's Diner
Springdale, Allegheny Co.
2800 Freeport Road, Springdale, PA 15144
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Sharpsville, Mercer Co.
45 S. Walnut St. Sharpsville, PA 16150
