Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Diner Week: Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen
PTL Diner Week: Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen 05:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Diner Week on PTL was a success once again thanks to our PTL viewers! We took your suggestions and hit up several diners throughout Western PA. We can't wait to visit even more next time. Until then, we hope you can visit some of these locally owned restaurants and do your own diner tour.

Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen
Bethel Park, Allegheny Co.
2840 South Park Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

PTL Diner Week: Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen 05:12

Deer Creek Diner
Russelton, Allegheny Co.
3 Creighton Russellton Rd, Russellton, PA 15076

Taste It Tuesday: Deer Creek Diner 03:26

O'Leary's 
South Side, Allegheny Co.
1412 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

PTL Diner Week: O'Leary's South Side Café 03:30

Chace's at Gabriella's
South Side, Allegheny Co.
301 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

PTL Diner Week: Chace's at Gabriella's 04:24

Dolly's Diner
North Apollo, Armstrong Co.
2126 River Rd, North Apollo, PA 15673

PTL Diner Week: Dolly's Diner 06:24

Donna's Diner
Sharon, Mercer Co.
10 W State St, Sharon, PA 16146

PTL Diner Week: Donna's Diner 04:49

Jimmy's Strip District Grille
Mars, Butler Co.
220 Mars Valencia Rd, Mars, PA 16046

PTL's Diner Week: Jimmy's Strip District Grille 04:51

Billie Ann's Diner
Cecil-Bishop, Washington Co.
3131 Millers Run Rd, Cecil-Bishop, PA 15321

PTL Diner Week: Billie Ann's Diner 03:21

Honorable Mentions:

So many diners, so little time 01:37

Yianni's Family Restaurant
Aliquippa, Beaver Co.
2203 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001

David's Diner
Springdale, Allegheny Co.
2800 Freeport Road, Springdale, PA 15144

Breakfast at Tiffany's
Sharpsville, Mercer Co.
45 S. Walnut St. Sharpsville, PA 16150

Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham - KDKA

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 10:01 AM

