Reader's Digest names Burgatory as best burger spot in Pennsylvania

Reader's Digest names Pittsburgh-based Burgatory as spot for best burger in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Reader's Digest says it's found the best burger in every state, and Pittsburgh's own Burgatory has been selected as the winner!

The magazine looked at reviews and awards from critics and competitions to declare the winners.

Reader's Digest mentioned the 'Meet Your Maker' signature burger, the build-your-own options and all of the milkshake options as part of the winning criteria.