RC Firearms to reopen after being broken into last week, search continues for stolen guns

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - A local gun store was burglarized last month and it will reopen on Saturday.

According to the ATF, Steyn Sarduy and Michael Guinn rammed a pickup truck into RC Firearms in New Kensington and stole 24 guns.

So far, three of those guns have been recovered.

Murrysville Medic One tells KDKA their dive team was out with the Greensburg Fire Department Dive Team, ATF, Pennsylvania State Police, and The New Kensington Police Department on Friday by the banks of the Allegheny River in New Kensington to search for the guns stolen from RC Firearms.

The ATF also confirmed that the divers were searching the river, but would not comment on the specific location.

RC Firearms' owner said that the three guns that had already been recovered were not from the river.

The two suspects were released on non-monetary bonds and will have a preliminary hearing on February 14.