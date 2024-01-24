4 people detained as ATF investigates Pittsburgh-area gun store robbery

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Four people were detained after a traffic stop as the ATF investigates the theft of about 25 firearms from a New Kensington gun store.

Police and now the ATF are investigating after the owner of RC Firearms said someone drove a truck right into the store on Monday morning then robbed it.

The ATF confirmed four people were detained after a traffic stop in Homestead Wednesday but they have not been arrested and are being held for further investigation.

"Due to the nature of the case, we are not prepared to say that all four are directly related to the burglary," the ATF said.

The ATF and New Kensington police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible. The bureau released surveillance photos from inside the store hoping people would have tips.

Jackson Township Police Chief Terry Seilhamer isn't in charge of this case but has investigated similar situations and shared insight with KDKA-TV on Tuesday. The fear is the guns could get in the wrong hands. Seilhamer said handguns are usually the target of robbers and they end up in the drug trade.

Seilhamer said many times, the stolen guns are taken out of state to cities across the country. They are hard to trace, even with the information given to police from the store, which is put into a database for other agencies to look out for.

Anyone with information about the robbery at RC Firearms is asked to call the ATF tipline at 888-283-8477 or New Kensington police at 724-339-7533. Information can also be submitted online.