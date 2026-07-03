A rare albino bird was found in Pennsylvania. It was a "1-in-30,000" encounter, experts say.

A bird most people never see outside of pictures was found under a car in Pennsylvania, animal experts said.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County said in a Facebook post on Friday that an albino cardinal was found under a car.

An albino cardinal, a bird that most people never see outside of pictures, was found under a car in Pennsylvania, wildlife experts said. (Photo Credit: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center)

The nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center in Washington Borough said it received a call from a woman who found a white bird under her car that appeared to be injured. The bird was also trying to drink water from beneath the vehicle. The post said that due to the dangerous heat wave, it has been admitting any distressed or unusually behaving animals for examinations.

When Raven Ridge Wildlife Center's team arrived at the scene, they said they were "instantly taken aback."

"Our eyes widened and our jaws dropped as we realized we were witnessing a rare occurrence that most people never see outside of pictures. This was a fledgling albino cardinal," the Facebook post said.

The chances of seeing an albino cardinal are "extremely low," the center said, adding that albino cardinals are considered one of the rarest bird sightings. Estimates suggest that seeing any cardinal displaying white feathers is about 1 in 30,000, the center said.

"True albino cardinals, which lack all pigmentation, are even rarer," the center said.

What is the albino cardinal?

The albino cardinal's rarity is due to a genetic mutation that causes a lack of melanin, resulting in its distinctive white plumage and reddish-pink eyes, officials said.

According to the center's Facebook post, albino cardinals face "significant" survival challenges due to their "conspicuous coloration," which makes it difficult to evade predators. The animal's lack of melanin can also lead to poor vision.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center rescued the bird, which will remain in captivity because its chances of surviving in the wild are "slim."

"What an amazing opportunity for our team to see and care for this beautiful Cardinal," the Facebook post concluded.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the cardinal population has risen steadily in Pennsylvania through the 20th century. Before 1900, the species was uncommon in the Keystone State, authorities said.