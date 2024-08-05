Ramp from Crosstown Boulevard to Parkway East closed due to troublesome pothole

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The ramp that takes drivers from Crosstown Boulevard to the Parkway East is closed due to a troublesome pothole that has opened up along the roadway.

During the morning commute on Monday, police had blocked off access to the ramp, forcing all drivers to exit towards the Liberty Bridge with no option of exiting to the Parkway East ramp headed towards Monroeville.

The ramp from Crosstown Boulevard to the Parkway East is currently closed due to a large pothole that has opened up. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A spokesperson from PennDOT tells KDKA that the pothole has 'kept opening up' recently. PennDOT crews are going to be addressing the problem temporarily with a permanent repair in future plans.

It's unclear when the ramp will be reopened to drivers or if it will be in time for the evening commute.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.