Following a rainy summer in Pittsburgh, allergies are expected to be difficult. Here's how you can combat them.

With the changing of the seasons comes sweater weather, the changing of the leaves, and, of course, the sniffling, sneezing, and coughing.

Fall allergens are unavoidable, but they are also manageable.

The source of those allergies is more than just the advent of fall ... all the colors of the season are also prime time for ragweed.

"With all the rain we've had, it really increases the mold," said Dr. Thomas Mertz of Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh. "So, the combination of the ragweed, all the rain, the mold, and poor air quality, all together it makes it a difficult time for people."

Dr. Mertz said that all of this shouldn't stop you from getting outside and enjoying the cooler temperatures, but he did recommend that once you get back inside, grab a shower and use some saline to rinse out your nose. He also recommended changing your clothes.

Plus, if you have a furry friend, don't forget about them.

"Just like us, they can have pollen and things on them," he explained. "That's where bathing and grooming really help."

While there are plenty of allergens outside, they aren't the only thing that is causing you to sneeze and cough. Dr. Mertz said that there are allergens inside all year long.

"The most common thing people don't think about is the dust mites," he said. "That is the most common thing I see people react to. They're microscopic insects that eat our shed skin cells. We're their food, if you will."

Inside our homes, dust mites' favorite place is in our bedding and on our pillows.

"It's a huge factor because that's where you have very close proximity to allergens," Dr. Mertz said. "If you put your face in the pillow, you are very closely exposed."

The best way to protect yourself is to get allergy covers for your pillows and mattresses. By getting those, you won't have the same exposure.

"[Also], wash your sheets and pillowcases in hot water, which is going to help kill the dust mites," Dr. Mertz said.

There is also the prospect of indoor mold, which Dr. Mertz said the hot spots for that are in the basement or the bathroom.

Of course, there is a simple way to keep your house and your sinuses ahead of the allergens, and that is to vacuum, especially under the bed.

"It can definitely be an area for dust collection," he said. "The majority of dust in homes is human skin cells. Sometimes, it's better not to really think about that because it can gross people out."

It may seem gross, but we all shed our skin cells; it's just part of being a human being, and it's not any kind of commentary on your cleanliness.

Dr. Mertz also said that while we are constantly shown advertisements on TV for allergy medication, he said that they're best used if your level of discomfort is high or persistent.