Rain chances in Pittsburgh decrease over the next couple of days

Rain chances have ticked down significantly from where model data was showing yesterday. I am going to adjust rain chances down to isolated for both today and Thursday.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Friday should see fairly widespread rain rolling through during the day. Saturday's rain chance will be lower. I have scattered rain in place on Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, humidity levels should be notably lower. It'll be comfy all day on Sunday and Monday.

Today's rain chance will be highest again south and east of Pittsburgh. We continue to be under another ridge of high pressure, but right on the edge of its influence.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - July 8, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

A baroclinic leaf, a developing area of low pressure, is developing to our west and should bring some decent cloud cover our way this afternoon.

Highs today should be very close to where we were yesterday when we hit 86°. I have us hitting 87° for a high today. Noon temperatures should be well into the 80s. Winds will be light, coming in from the west at around 5mph.

High temperatures - July 8, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Skies will start off sunny after fog breaks. We will see skies in the partly cloudy range this afternoon and eventually turn cloudy by sunset.

Thursday's high will be the warmest of the week.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 88 degrees. Rain chances will be isolated there, too. Friday has the best chance of rain coming in as we get a cool front that slides through. Scattered showers will be around as the front moves through over the course of the day on Friday.

I keep a scattered rain chance in place on Saturday, but it really looks like most, if not all, of the rain is done before we get to Saturday. With the front through, humidity levels will be in the low range on Saturday and Sunday.