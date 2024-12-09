Racist graffiti along Pittsburgh riverwalk trail under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said they're investigating racist graffiti and propaganda plastered along a riverwalk trail in Pittsburgh.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found "numerous instances of offensive graffiti, flyers, and stickers on most of the concrete pillars" along the riverwalk trail from Point State Park to the 10th Street Bypass.

The graffiti included spray-painted swastikas and racial slurs, authorities said. An art installation was also defaced. Detectives are continuing to investigate, Public Safety said.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it was "deeply disturbed and saddened by the discovery of hateful anti-Black and antisemitic graffiti" found at the park.

"We strongly condemn this vile act of hate that seeks to divide our community and spread fear. Pittsburgh is a city that values diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect. The hateful messages deface not only Riverfront Park but also the values we hold dear as Pittsburghers," Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Jeff Finkelstein said in a statement.

"Together with our partners across the city, we are committed to fostering understanding and combatting all forms of bigotry. Hate speech, whether it targets the Black community, the Jewish community, or any other group, is an attack on all of us. We stand united against these acts of division and intimidation."

Police called for 2 people waving Nazi flags off Liberty Bridge

The discovery of the graffiti came a day after police said they were called to the Liberty Bridge for reports of two people waving Nazi flags on Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

Another spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said police told the two that it was their First Amendment right to protest, as long as they were orderly and didn't destroy property.

Officers later returned to the bridge to investigate whether the two protestors were spray painting behind a sign on the bridge, but police said they determined they weren't. The two people were released without incident, Public Safety said.