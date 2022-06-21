Man convicted of murder in Hill District stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in the Hill District in 2017.

After a week-long trial, the jury deliberated for about 8 hours before convicting Quincy Fuqua of first degree murder in Makebia Morgan's death, the Allegheny County district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers responded to a call for a stabbing at a home on Francis Court, Fuqua's father told them his son "is not right." He said his son had a knife and he was in the basement with "his girl."

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

When officers opened the basement door, police said they saw blood on the wall and door. Morgan was lying at the bottom of the steps, and officers could see stab wounds on her face. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

While an officer was calling for assistance, police said Fuqua came out of the basement covered in blood with his hands in the air, saying he didn't have the knife or any other weapons on him. As he was being taken into custody and when he arrived at police headquarters, the criminal complaint said he yelled he "had" to kill Morgan.

His sentencing is set for July 25.