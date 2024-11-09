Pumpkin Tiramisu | Chef Anthony's Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliance, is catching some fall vibes with this latest recipe on Talk Pittsburgh!

Pumpkin Tiramisu

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

GE profile gas cook top

Ingredients

5 large egg yolks

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup Maggie's farm coffee rum

10 oz mascarpone cheese

15 oz pumpkin puree

1 cup whipped cream

½ cup brown sugar

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 store packs of lady fingers

4 oz grated semi-sweet chocolate for garnish

2 cups of ginger snap cookies crushed for garnish

2 teaspoons instant espresso

8oz strong black coffee

3 oz agave

Directions

1. In a mixing bowl place, the eggs and sugar and vanilla, whisk together slowly add the coffee rum cook over double boiler until thick remove and wrap in fridge to cool about 20 minutes

2. In a separate bowl mix the mascarpone and pumpkin puree together. Next to that, add whipped cream, brown sugar and cinnamon.

3. For the syrup add the agave and instant espresso along with the coffee, set aside in a bowl to dip with lady fingers

4. To assemble place lady fingers on the bottom of 13x9 glass baking dish. Brush the lady fingers with espresso syrup

5. Next add pumpkin whipped cream spread layer evenly

6. Keep repeating the steps until they filled to the top

7. Add crumbled gingersnaps to garnish, along with shaved chocolate

8. Refrigerate over night for best results