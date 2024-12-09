Public hearing on Pittsburgh Public Schools proposed 2025 budget happening Monday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public hearing is set for Monday night to discuss Pittsburgh Public Schools' proposed 2025 budget.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is predicting a $28 million deficit, $7 million more than what was predicted in the preliminary budget for 2025.

Last week, Ronald Joseph, Pittsburgh Public Schools chief financial officer, described a more than $752 million budget without a tax hike. It includes a more than $13 million rise in expenses compared to the initial proposal and a nearly $6 million rise in revenue.

He claimed the biggest hike is due to charter school payments, which comes at a 7-percent increase. Joseph said it is a result of a recalculation of the charter school tuition rate.

Gene Walkers, Pittsburgh Public Schools director, said that will play a big factor in district-wide school closures and reconfigurations.

In 2025, the district is expected to have more than 152 vacancies, something that accounts for more than $17 million of the 2025 general fund. If the budget stays as proposed, the district would have to use its fund balance to cover the projected deficit.

The hearing is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday night. A vote on the budget is set for Dec. 18.