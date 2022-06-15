PTO treasurer for Center Elementary School in Plum Borough facing theft charges

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A Plum Borough school district treasurer is facing charges related to the alleged stealing of money.

According to paperwork filed by police, the PTO treasurer for the Center Elementary School is facing charges and is accused of stealing more than $10,000 that had been raised for students.

Police pieced most of the information together through camera footage and through phone calls.

A criminal complaint states that Omarr Moses asked the PTO president for a debit card and then started withdrawing money on March 7.

Moses then allegedly went to an S&T Bank location and took out $800. He attempted to withdraw $500 more after that, but was denied.

Two days later, Moses is accused of going back to the bank and withdrawing $800 every minute for five minutes straight, collecting a total of $4,000.

In April, Moses is said to have stopped at the bank a few more times, bringing along his wife, who is the vice-president of the PTO.

Police say Moses withdrew more than $6,000 that month.

According to police, Moses tried to deposit more than $6,000 into the bank in May, but the bank eventually closed his account.

Police say only two of the transactions that were made were legitimate -- one being a $283 check for a book fair.

Moses told the bank he needed cash for the venues because it was all that they accepted.

However, according to the PTO president, there were no more events planned and that Moses wasn't approved to make payments for the venues.

Moses is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at the end of next month.