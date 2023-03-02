PTL's National Read Across America Day Book List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On March 12, we mark Dr. Seuss's birthday with National Read Across America Day. Here are some great reads you and your kids will enjoy!
These suggestions were provided by PTL Books & Beyond regular Carrie Lane and the Allegheny County Library Association.
Dog Man
By Dav Pilkey
The Sour Grape
By Jory John and Pete Oswald
Dragons Love Tacos
By Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri
Knight Owl
By Christopher Denise
The Book with No Pictures
By B.J. Novak (of "The Office")
For more information from the Allegheny County Library Association, visit their website here.
