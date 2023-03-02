PTL's National Read Across America Day Book List

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On March 12, we mark Dr. Seuss's birthday with National Read Across America Day. Here are some great reads you and your kids will enjoy!

These suggestions were provided by PTL Books & Beyond regular Carrie Lane and the Allegheny County Library Association.

Dog Man

By Dav Pilkey

The Sour Grape

By Jory John and Pete Oswald

Dragons Love Tacos

By Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

Knight Owl

By Christopher Denise

The Book with No Pictures

By B.J. Novak (of "The Office")

