PTL's National Read Across America Day Book List

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Books & Beyond: Love Monster
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On March 12, we mark Dr. Seuss's birthday with National Read Across America Day. Here are some great reads you and your kids will enjoy!

These suggestions were provided by PTL Books & Beyond regular Carrie Lane and the Allegheny County Library Association.

Dog Man
By Dav Pilkey
Click here to learn more.

The Sour Grape
By Jory John and Pete Oswald
Click here to learn more.

Dragons Love Tacos
By Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri
Click here for more information.

Knight Owl
By Christopher Denise
Click here for more information.

The Book with No Pictures
By B.J. Novak (of "The Office")
Click here for more information.

For more information from the Allegheny County Library Association, visit their website here.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 8:54 AM

