PTL Links: Oct. 12, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest
- Evil Dead: The Musical
- Row House of Horrors
- Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch
- Neubauer's Flowers & Market House
- Community College of Beaver County High School Academies
- Looking for Kindness: The Legacy of Mr. Kevin Cavlovich
- KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
