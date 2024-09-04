Tickets SOLD OUT for the PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the 43rd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the third year in a row, Pittsburgh Today Live is setting sail!

The PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Ticketing Information: SOLD OUT

Tickets for the cruise are now SOLD OUT! Thank you for supporting the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

VIP Ticket Holders will be granted access to the boat at 9 a.m. to watch Pittsburgh Today Live in real-time. Following the show, they will stay on the boat for meet & greets and photos with the crew followed by the cruise from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Ticket cost is $45.

General Admission Ticket Holders will be granted access to the one-hour cruise only with Team PTL meet & greets and photo ops while cruising the waters of Downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Ticket cost is $30.

The Cruise

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

We'll be starting the day off on the shores of Station Square, and then we'll spend the morning cruising the three rivers on the Gateway Clipper. You will want to tune in for our LIVE show from the boat at 9 a.m., when we kick off the 43rd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund campaign to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

After the show, keep an eye on the PTL and KDKA social media pages for more content from the cruise!

PTL on social media: Facebook | PTL on X | Instagram

You can also watch the re-broadcast at 1 p.m. on KDKA+ or stream us on CBS News Pittsburgh. Or visit PittsburghTodayLive.com for much more.

Boarding Information

For VIP ticket holders, boarding is at 8 a.m. Those with VIP tickets will then be able to watch the show LIVE at 9 a.m.

For those with General Admission tickets, boarding begins at 10 a.m.

The cruise leaves the dock at 11 a.m. and returns at noon.

*Times subject to change. Keep checking back!

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets cannot be resold or transferred. If you need a refund, or can no longer attend, please contact events@pittsburghfoodbank.org.

You can donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund here. It has provided warm Thanksgiving dinners for more than a million neighbors in need for the past 43 years! Thank you for your generosity.