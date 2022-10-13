Proud Boys founder coming to Penn State University for student group's event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A student organization at Penn State University plans to host a comedy event with Proud Boys founder Gavin Mcinnes.

University leaders will allow Uncensored America's event on Oct. 24 to go on, citing First Amendment rights. But they say they do not support or condone the hateful language targeting particular groups that have been used by the speakers in the past. The university said it has received requests to ban or cancel the event.

Penn State is encouraging students to attend two other events on the same day aimed at educating students on disinformation and promoting community.