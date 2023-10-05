Protest held outside City-County Building against reopening of Pittsburgh juvenile detention center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A protest was held Wednesday against the reopening of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh.

A small demonstration was held at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh nearly a month after Allegheny County entered into a contract with Adelphoi to reopen the detention center, which closed in 2021.

Event organizer Stephanie Pavlick from the Party for Socialism and Liberation expressed why she thinks the center should not reopen.

"This came very suddenly, no opportunities for public comment, no public discussion process, no fact-finding mission," Pavlick said Wednesday.

In her speech, she addressed the "kids for cash" scandal of the early 2000s and stated that reopening the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center would repeat history.

"We're here adding our voices as citizens of Allegheny County to the conversation," Pavlick said.

Pavlick and Councilperson Bethany Hallam shared their beliefs that private juvenile detention centers are a way for corporate executives to make money off of jailing the youth. Instead, Hallam offered her idea of what should be done.

"If we would take even a fraction of the $75 million and invest it into what the kids actually need, supporting their programs, supporting the people who are trying to help the kids, who are trying to keep them out of the legal system. But instead, we are throwing money at punishment," Hallam said.

A lawsuit filed by Allegheny County Council regarding whether or not it should have a say in the process will now be heard by a judge from outside the county.

"It's so frustrating to see the county executive on his way out attempt to bind the hands of the future county executive, attempt to supersede the authority of council," Hallam said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office and received no comment on the rally or reopening of the center. If reopening is approved, it will open in January 2024.