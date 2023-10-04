Pittsburgh area judges will be recused from hearing case regarding reopening of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More details have come out regarding a lawsuit filed by Allegheny County Council on the reopening of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

Members of the council filed the suit to figure out whether or not the council should have a say in the process.

Now, it appears a judge from outside the county will hear the case.

Allegheny County's President Judge, Kim Berkley Clark, has recused herself and all other county judges from the case.

Recently, the county entered into a 5-year, $73.2 million contract with Adelphoi to reopen the detention center, which closed in 2021.

In 2021, Pennsylvania revoked the license of the center and it was shut down, but since that time, law enforcement has been saying that there has been a "revolving door" of juvenile justice with no place to detain violent offenders, especially as youth gun violence remains at a high level.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has signaled his support of having the detention center open.

"If you're out here shooting and bringing death to our streets, that's why we need Shuman," he said. "That's a reality. We don't want shooters on our streets."

Meanwhile, some on the Allegheny County Council have expressed their opposition to reopening the center, including Councilperson Bethany Hallam.

"I am 100-percent against the county selling out children who need help the most to the highest private bidder," Hallam said.

Should the center's reopening be approved, it will open in January 2024.