Proposed Fayette County solar farm legislation divides residents

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Solar farms are looking to utilize the space and land of Fayette County for green energy. The county commissioners have proposed legislation to regulate the building and maintenance of the panels.

For more than an hour on Thursday, people gave their thoughts about regulating solar energy along with their thoughts on even having it there.

"I don't want to look at these things. I don't want the glare from them," Beverly Dennis said.

Some felt it would destroy the nature around their homes along with their property values. They don't want to see any solar farming in the county at all.

"Solar does not help the community. It does not help our economy. It does not help our environment. It never will. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing," Ryan Robinson said.

Others were for it, believing it could help the county with a poverty rate of more than 17%. They feel it can be a way for struggling farmers to make some money off their land to help support their families.

"There needs to be common ground on these solar farms, and I believe there is," one of the farmers in the crowd said.

Solar farm developers like Prospect 14, which is based near Philadelphia, want to see more solar development in Fayette County. But they were against the ordinance because they felt there were too many restrictions or zoning change requirements.

"Instead work with stakeholders to craft an ordinance that allows for a reasonable solar development that respects private property rights while preserving the agricultural characteristics of Fayette County," company vice president Doug Carton said.

Other supporters also raised the concern of the ordinance being too restrictive. They felt there shouldn't be a limit on the acreage of a solar farm if someone wants to sell more land for that use. Commissioners made it clear no vote on the matter would happen Thursday.

In all, about 20 people spoke before the commissioners. They will take what they heard and look at some of the legalese of this ordinance to see if they can make it work.