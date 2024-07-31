Property owners in Allegheny County can file assessment appeals for 2025 this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Numbers from the Allegheny County Office of Property Assessment show more than 200,000 residents are paying too much in taxes on their homes.

In related news, that office is also making it easier to file an appeal, moving the date to begin the appeal process six months earlier than it has previously been.

Beginning on Aug. 1, property owners can appeal their property assessment. The change now is that you can appeal before you get your tax bill.

Michael Suley is a board member of the Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review. He says all a homeowner needs on the appeal form is their name, address, lot number and signature.

Suley is also the one who decided the window for the appeal should be moved up six months earlier than it was. Why? In the past, appeals weren't heard until after a homeowner got their tax bill.

Starting Aug. 1, property owners can appeal and have an answer before getting the tax bill.

When asked if this move is to make it easier and better for Allegheny County residents, Suley said, "Absolutely."

"You should appeal first, get your results, then pay your taxes after that. Instead of the way we've always done it, which was retroactive," Suley said.

Suley said about 200,000 people in Allegheny County have their property overvalued, meaning they're paying more taxes than they should. Anyone has a right to appeal.

If it ever feels confusing, Suley advises residents to call the county office.

All other counties in Pennsylvania already operated on this timetable.