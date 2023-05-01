Proper etiquette to wedding gift-giving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Name a popular wedding venue, like the Heinz Chapel, and they are heading into the booked-solid, wedding season.

If you've gotten a wedding invitation, have you thought of a gift? Well, there are etiquette rules to gifting, and some of those may surprise you.

Just like high school, or college, celebrations, the first rule is if you are not attending, you are not obligated to send a gift, but most folks will anyway.

When the invitation comes, the unwritten obligation of a gift comes to mind. So, how much should you spend?

"Traditionally, gifts can be anywhere between $75 and $350," says lifestyle blogger and Uniontown native, Amanda Mushro.

Put an asterisk next to that total though, as there are other things to consider, like where the wedding is being held.

"Are you flying? Are you driving a long distance? Are you staying at a hotel," Mushro noted.

If you are spending money to be there, Mushro says you're gift obligation is reduced.

"It is acceptable to give a gift that has a lesser value, and the couple should understand that," she said.

If the wedding is local and the money part is making some nervous, go to the registry, or go for a personal gift. That way, they'll love it and they won't know much you paid for it.

Also, if you're going to give something, don't wait.

"Mainly, because you may forget and it's going to be six months later, and it kind of dawns on you that you didn't spend anything. If it is a wedding and you're planning on choosing something from a registry, hop on that registry right away, because it's going to get picked over, Mushro said.

Like with graduation gifts, what you give really can reflect just how close to the couple you are.