Primanti Bros. offers $25 gift card for Steelers Kenny Pickett jerseys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. has a unique offer for anyone with a Kenny Pickett jersey.

In a news release on Friday night, Primanti Bros. said anyone who exchanges their Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett jersey will receive a $25 gift card.

Anyone with a Pickett jersey who is looking to make a trade can bring their No. 8 jersey to the Primanti Bros. in the Strip District on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We know many Pittsburghers spent their hard-earned dollars on a Pickett jersey," said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros., in the news release. "And we hate the idea of that hard work going to waste. So, we figured we'd help ease the pain."

The restaurant says the money will be limited to one per person and must be used at the Strip District restaurant.

"Since 1933 we've been supporting the hardworking people of Pittsburgh – and even when things change with the Black and Gold – we're here for you," Golomb said in the news release.

Pickett was reportedly traded on Friday to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers are sending Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The news of the trade came soon after the Steelers introduced quarterback Russell Wilson at a press conference.