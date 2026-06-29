Pride display in children's section of Monroeville Public Library at center of debate

A pride display in the children's section of the Monroeville Public Library is at the center of a debate.

Every month, the library has a different display to acknowledge different cultures and communities. On June 1, the display went up as part of Pride Month in the Monroeville Library Children's Room.

On June 19, Monroeville Councilman Bill Krut questioned the availability of the books and called it "sexual grooming" in a Facebook post.

One week later, on June 26, KDKA learned the Monroeville municipal manager ordered it to be taken down. He reportedly showed up with Councilman Bob Williams to ensure the directive was followed, as librarians and staff at the Monroeville Public Library are considered municipal employees.

Kelly Meredith, the president of the Monroeville Public Library board of directors, was there on Friday and said the staff did what they felt was best.

"There was a lot of pressure, and it was a very difficult decision because we don't want to set a precedent that says council can come in and dictate what displays are appropriate for the library, but we had to do what the library staff felt would keep them the safest," Meredith said.

Pastor Lindsay White says her two children picked up a book from the display before it was taken down on Friday.

"It's very upsetting that this is happening in our community, regardless of what side we are on on the LGBTQ issue," said White.

In a series of Facebook posts, Krut also questioned the library's funding. KDKA reached out to him and Williams, but didn't hear back on Monday. The Monroeville municipal manager said he wasn't ready to talk.

"Libraries must remain safe, welcoming spaces free from intimidation or censorship, so that all patrons have access to the books and resources that they need or want," Monroeville Mayor Dennis Biondo said in a Facebook post.

Biondo said the library and its board have his support "to use their expert discretion in creating displays and activities that represent this community."

For now, the display is gone, but the debate over what belongs in a public library is far from over.

"Any kind of upset like this, we are always concerned that the next step is going to be funding because ultimately the municipality and council does approve the budget that is set forth by them," Meredith explained.

White and others plan on showing up at the council meeting on July 7.

"I just really think that the library has the right to serve the public, and it's a special and important place to us. And we don't want to see anything happen to our library," said White.

The books that were on display are still at the library and available to be checked out.

Meanwhile, if any parents have concerns about any materials at the library, there is a policy that allows parents to fill out a form to restrict the types of materials that their children under age 14 may borrow.