On A Positive Note: Pressley Ridge unveils new foster care center on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new foster care visitation center in the city of Pittsburgh.

Pressley Ridge celebrated its completion with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

The updated center on the North Side allows kids in foster care to visit with their biological parents, offering a stress-free space to bond.

VolunTOTs and Pressley Ridge partnered for the project through the Bridge to Home initiative. Five rooms were completely renovated with fresh paint, new furniture, toys and trauma-sensitive books.

"We don't just want to keep this just for Pressley families, but we want to extend it, we want to open it up. The heart of VolunTOTs is to help other children and other families, so we don't want to be exclusive. We want to be inclusive as well," VolunTOTs Director Tanya Johnson said.