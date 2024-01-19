Preparing Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV's First Alert Weather coverage stays ahead of the storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the severe weather began to roll in on Friday morning, the KDKA-TV news team was in the community.

First Alert Meteorologists Ron Smiley and Falicia Woody, David Highfield, Lindsay Ward, John Shumway, Lauren Linder, Ross Guidotti, photojournalists Dan Vojtko, Aaron Sledge and Brian Smithmeyer had a close look at how the weather was going to impact the morning commute and if travel was going to be safe.

Meanwhile, as more updates were coming into the station, a live blog was started with updates just after 5 a.m., with PennDOT's reduction of speed limits in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

The primary goal throughout the morning's weather coverage was to inform. KDKA-TV spoke to officials in our area about the current conditions as they were coming in. Cranberry Township Public Works Director Kelly Maurer spoke to David and Lindsay this morning about their preparations to take care of the roads in their community.

As the weather evolved, so did our forecast and information on-air, which is a testament to the entire team's ability to adapt and traverse to where the heaviest snowfall was occurring.

Ron's updated forecast at approximately 5:30 a.m. showcased a new update with "two waves" occurring within the forecast where snowfall was predicted.

Knowing members of our community were going to travel into work on major highways, we spoke with PennDOT officials, to provide updates on the interstates, ones that are heavily used on a day-to-day basis.

It was a triumphant team effort at KDKA-TV when the community needed us most.