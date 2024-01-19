First Alert Weather: Winter storm expected to bring heaviest snowfall in two years in Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Winter storm expected to bring heaviest snowfall in two years in Pittsburghget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parts of Western Pennsylvania are either under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning this morning as snow moves into the region.
Some areas could see multiple inches of snow today as the worst of it is expected to move into the region in the early morning hours.
Snowy roads and tire pressure - what to know
While you may look at your tires and nothing seems out of the ordinary, if that light is on, your tire pressure monitoring system has detected a tire running lower on air than it should.
"It's a huge difference," said Tim Dietz, the owner of Troubleshooters. "If you're running on low tire pressure, the tire handling is unpredictable, the braking will also be unpredictable. So, when you have low air pressure in your tires, it's going to be harder to drive your vehicle, harder to handle."
At Troubleshooters in Ross Township, Dietz and the crew have seen their share of what under-inflated tires can do.
"Now, you're running a tire that's maybe eight nine pounds low and you hit a hole and it will blow the tire out," Dietz explained.
The lack of air pressure causes the sides to get soft and your control gets soft, too.
Morning forecast: Snow expected throughout the day
We have seen the first low well ahead of the second low, leaving a bit of a gap. This will likely eat into our snow totals. I still expect everyone to see at least 3 inches of snow. Westward-facing slopes will see the largest totals and should expect at least 5 inches.
Snow should be fairly continuous through 3 p.m. Lake effect snow showers are also expected off and on overnight and into the morning hours. Once the snow comes to an end this afternoon, the cool air will move in behind it. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the teens, or whatever the temp is at midnight if it is still in the 20s.
The low on Saturday will be near 10 with wind chills hovering near 0. It is going to be nasty.
"The roads are treated, they're ready." PennDOT provides update on road maintenance
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - This morning has seen consistent snowfall, but PennDOT and other local snow crews have been at the ready and at work clearing and salting roads, including in Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties.
We spoke with PennDOT District 12's Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Robb Dean on KDKA-TV Morning News.
"The roads are treated, they're ready," he said.
WATCH: Exclusive interview with Cranberry Township Director of Public Works
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - KDKA-TV Morning News spoke exclusively with the Cranberry Township Public Works Director about how they're working to keep the roads clear, salted, and ready for the morning commute despite the falling snow.
Kelly Maurer spoke with us live from the traffic operations center.
She told us that they currently have their regular full-time crews, 25 operators on 17 routes and they have been out since 4 a.m.
"Two waves:" First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley provides update on snow timeline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As you're waking up to snow falling, Ron Smiley has an updated timeline on what to expect throughout the morning.
According to Ron, this now appears like the snow will come in "two waves."
The first wave of snow is working its way through and we should get a brief lull in the snow from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.
Then, the snow will return for another three to four hours.
Ron has now dropped the snow totals to three to six inches due to that break.
PennDOT reduces speed limits in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT has announced they are reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on several roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties.
This includes I-79, I-279, I-376, I-579, Route 28, and U.S. Routes 22 and 30 in Allegheny County; The Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376) in Beaver County; and I-79 and I-376 in Lawrence County.
PennDOT is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, but they are working to keep roads clear. That doesn't mean they'll be completely free of ice and snow and motorists should take all precautions should they have to drive.