Suspect in killing of pregnant 18-year-old in Clairton arrested and charged

An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old soon-to-be mother who was shot and killed in Clairton earlier this summer.

On July 13, several police departments responded to reports of a pregnant woman who had been shot multiple times. Ultimately, she was identified as 18-year-old Ja'el Torres. Less than an hour after she was found, she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

As detectives began their investigation, they searched the building and found several shell casings, as well as multiple guns and ammo.

Following a sweep of the crime scene, police then interviewed a man who had also been shot on July 13, Calid Pettiford, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The interview revealed that Pettiford had been feuding with someone, but he refused to name any names.

Ultimately, police were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Tyjeir Williams-Cunningham.

Williams-Cunningham was taken into custody, and he is now facing several charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and criminal homicide of an unborn child.

On Aug. 1, family gathered to release lanterns into the sky in Torres' memory. It was supposed to be her baby shower.

"She was very excited; it was her first. I was excited for her," her mother, Rackelle Greene, said.

"Ja'el was loved, as you can see," Tiara Snyder said. "But nobody wants to be here. Nobody wants to have to do this."

At the time of the ceremony, the family said their focus shifted to justice.

"We are going to get justice for Ja'el. She was 18, had a pure heart. She had a whole life ahead of her. Her unborn baby - they didn't deserve this," her aunt, Brittnay Gonzales, said.